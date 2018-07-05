Best symbol of each state is its law-abiding citizen protected by law – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Living by the guarantee of right, law and dignity in Armenia should not be a dream, but a reality, President Armen Sarkissian said during an event at the Constitutional Court dedicated to the Constitution Day and the day of State Symbols, reports Armenpress. He stated that living by law is not just a necessity and duty, but the advantage of free people who know the value of their rights and that of others.

“The state symbols are unique values, and the proper understanding and appreciation of their significance are important for the country’s today and tomorrow. The Constitution is considered as the country’s legality symbol. But the best symbol of each state is its law-abiding citizen, who at the same time is protected by the law”.

Armen Sarkissian said on this day of the Constitution we can proudly record not only the indisputable existence of sovereign, developing Republic of Armenia that chose the path to democracy, but also the existence of its growing reputation in the international arena. “The increase of this reputation is the right and duty of all of us. The Constitutional values can become a reality in case when each of us is the bearer of these values”, the President said, adding that the Constitution is the legal boundary of right and duty. It, in fact, divides the permissible from the impermissible, outlines the legal field our moral laws are subject to.

“We should think and act in the interests of the country, use the opportunities provided by the Constitution and protect it. And by then the country will become better, the citizen of the country – more confident, the leadership of the country – more responsible and more reliable. Together we must continue building politically and economically harmonious Armenia developing based on the mutual respect of the citizen and the leadership”, President Sarkissian said.

