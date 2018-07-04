National security agents search Yerevan downtown residence of former president Sargsyan’s younger brother

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service agents are currently carrying out operations in the Yerevan downtown apartment of Alexander Sargsyan, the younger brother of former President Serzh Sargsyan, NSS spokesperson Samson Galstyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Certain operations are underway. We don’t have any additional public information yet,” he said.

Earlier on June 25 police detained Alexander Sargsyan in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms. Sargsyan however was released shortly afterwards.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan