Visiting Yerevan Zoo is totally safe, healthcare ministry says after completing probe

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry said studies in the Yerevan Zoo regarding the tuberculosis outbreak have been finished and the zoo is safe for visitors since the area is totally disease-free. Earlier the ministry said in launched a probe into the case.

The ministry says it has also examined staff of the zoo, and all tests turned out to be negative, meaning all are healthy.

“Visiting the zoo is safe”, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan