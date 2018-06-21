Visiting Yerevan Zoo is totally safe, healthcare ministry says after completing probe
YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry said studies in the Yerevan Zoo regarding the tuberculosis outbreak have been finished and the zoo is safe for visitors since the area is totally disease-free. Earlier the ministry said in launched a probe into the case.
The ministry says it has also examined staff of the zoo, and all tests turned out to be negative, meaning all are healthy.
“Visiting the zoo is safe”, the ministry said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:24 Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s blockade of Armenia contradicts fundamental principles of PABSEC, Sharmazanov says in Tirana sitting
- 15:46 Speaker meets working group of electoral legislation reform
- 15:42 Yerkrapah Volunteer Union ousts Manvel Grigoryan as chairman after scandalous accusations
- 15:28 Visiting Yerevan Zoo is totally safe, healthcare ministry says after completing probe
- 15:14 PM’s oversight boss vows busting even friends if abuses happen
- 15:01 Jail visitors attempt to smuggle cell phones “down there” to convict
- 14:55 Bromance, part 2: Turkish FM claims to be often mistaken for Azerbaijani counterpart
- 14:35 Ucom cuts prices for all Samsung J, S-class smartphones
- 14:25 Federica Mogherini welcomes peaceful nature of changes in Armenia
- 14:09 South Korean President arrives in Moscow
- 13:49 Customs bodies of EEU countries and Vietnam to exchange information
- 13:20 Firefight leaves Azerbaijani soldier wounded at Iran border
- 13:17 PM’s spox comments on president’s foreign visits, adoption of bill on amending charity law
- 13:16 Police Chief denies reports on tense relations with National Security Service
- 13:00 EU reiterates support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 12:14 Military officer busted red-handed for embezzlement of technical supplies – NSS
- 12:08 Armenia’s Deputy PM, UK Ambassador hold meeting
- 12:04 Government cancels earlier decision to transfer High Voltage Electric Networks under trust management of Tashir Capital
- 12:01 Parliament adopts amending philanthropy law
- 11:56 Parliament approves amending controversial pension law
- 11:30 Cabinet meeting starts with congratulations
- 11:25 PM doesn’t accept minister Tandilyan’s resignation, controversial pension law to be revised
- 11:07 LIVE: Parliament sitting
- 10:46 Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth next month
- 10:03 Trump says North Korea has returned remains of 200 U.S. war dead
- 09:59 Yerevan restaurant suspected in embezzlement
- 09:47 Trump reverses course, signs order to keep families together
- 09:14 European Stocks - 20-06-18
- 09:11 US stocks - 20-06-18
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-18
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-06-18
- 09:05 Oil Prices - 20-06-18
- 06.20-20:57 Former Defense Minister of Armenia interrogated
- 06.20-19:55 Police Armenia launches special operation - over dozen “thieves in law” detained
- 06.20-18:46 UN Resident Coordinator ready to support Armenia’s State Control Service in fight against corruption
10:16, 06.15.2018
Viewed 2267 times "Cello is an instrument of love" - Denmark's Jonathan Swensen after winning 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition in Yerevan
20:09, 06.16.2018
Viewed 2179 times URGENT: Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan arrested by National Security Service, Speaker immediately notified
13:21, 06.16.2018
Viewed 2114 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan launches official website
18:53, 06.19.2018
Viewed 1941 times Kommersant informs about Moscow's intention to supply Yerevan with Su-30SM fighter jets
16:10, 06.16.2018
Viewed 1624 times Two intoxicated Azerbaijanis attack American off-duty soldier in Lithuania