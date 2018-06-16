Healthcare ministry probes likelihood of zoonosis in Yerevan Zoo

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry is investigating the likelihood of human infection of tuberculosis from animals in Yerevan Zoo after the zoo said an outbreak occurred in early 2018.

Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters that no tuberculosis case has been detected in the zoo after January-February.

“The study into the threat of human infection is in the final phase. The zoo employees have already been examined,” the minister said.

Earlier on June 15, the healthcare ministry issued a statement urging visitors of the zoo to refrain from feeding the animals and to maintain precautions.

