Bromance, part 2: Turkish FM claims to be often mistaken for Azerbaijani counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign ministry Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that he is often mistaken for Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov, according to Azerbaijani media.

“Me and Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov are very alike, and I am often mistaken for him. I understood this when during meetings or receptions I am often asked questions about Azerbaijan,” Cavusolgu said, according to Vatan newspaper.

Cavusoglu has also claimed that Mammadyarov himself is often mistaken for him.

“He too was once asked a question about Turkey, mistaking him for me,” he said.

About a week ago Cavusoglu had made a similar statement, claiming to be also the foreign minister of Azerbaijan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan