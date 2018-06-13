Huh? Turkey’s foreign minister says he is also Azerbaijan’s FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that he is also the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan.

Giving an interview to a Turkish TV channel, Cavusoglu said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are brotherly countries, Minval reports.

Speaking about the NK conflict, Cavusoglu said that it is also Turkey’s problem.

The Turkish FM said he hopes the ruling Justice and Development party will win in the upcoming early elections and that the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations will continue being the way they are now.

“We are always interested in the issues of Azerbaijan. I am also the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, and my brother Elmar Mammadyarov knows about this. Sometimes I joke with him, saying that he can take a vacation because anyhow I am working. Relations of brothers should be this way,” he said, according to Minval.

