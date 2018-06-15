Russian gas price is exclusive for Armenia, but Armenia will negotiate for more exclusive tariff - PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Miniter of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks that the problem with the gas tariff is a domestic one and it has nothing to do with the Armenian-Russian relations. In an interview with RT, PM Pashinyan said that Armenia receives cheap gas from Russia on the border.

“During the discussion we came to the conclusion that it’s our domestic issue, since on the border Armenia receives cheap gas from Russia, but on the way to the consumer the gas price doubles. It’s necessary to discuss and understand this problem inside Armenia. This has nothing to do with our relations with Russia”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

To the question if Armenia plans to revise the gas supply tariff, Pashinyan answered,”Of course, we hope for cheaper gas. We understand that this is an exclusive price for Armenia. But we would like more exclusive price. We will discuss this issue and I hope we will succeed”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan