Armenia-Russia relations develop with far better pace than usual predictions in the press, says PM Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Different ministries will be issued specific assignments with the results of the working visit to Russia, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The PM was in Moscow June 13 and June 14 for the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening. He held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and PM Dmitry Medvedev on the sidelines of the visit.

“We returned from Moscow in the night. I want to say that we had a productive visit and we can say for the record that the Armenian-Russian relations are developing dynamically and with good paces, with far better paces than the Armenian and not only Armenian press usually forecasts. There are no problems in our relations, we need to work for the economic potential to be realized,” he said. Pashinyan said he will have discussions with many ministers, who will be given assignments.

Premier Pashinyan stressed that the government, along with its agencies, must seriously work in order for the entire potential of fruit and vegetable exports to be realized. According to PM Pashinyan, Russia has this need and in Russia they hope that Armenia will carry out complete supplies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan