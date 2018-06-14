Armen Grigoryan raises concerns over arms sales to Azerbaijan in a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Security Council Secretary of Armenia Armen Grigoryan raised concerns over arms sales to Azerbaijan by Belarus in a meeting with the Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk, ARMENPRESS reports Grigoryan made a note on his Facebook page.

“Dear compatriots, today I met with Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk. I conveyed our deep concerns to the Ambassador over the fact that Belarus, being a friendly country to Armenia and having partnership obligations, sells arms to Azerbaijan fostering arms race in the region that jeopardizes the efforts aimed at preserving stability in the region”, the Secretary of the Security Council wrote.

In April 2018 some information appeared in the Russian press, according to which Azerbaijan plans to supply Polonez Multiple Launch Rocket System to Azerbaijan. On June 11 it was confirmed that the process of supplying has started.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan