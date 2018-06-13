NSS agents call in cargo truck to transport pile of evidence from Yerevan City Hall in ongoing probe

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service (NSS) agents have taken away over a dozen of fully loaded huge non-transparent evidence bags from the Yerevan City Hall after raiding the office of Yerevan Foundation as part of a bribery-related investigation.

The National Security Service called in a cargo truck to take away the bags.

Agents took away the apparent evidence bags after a few hours of working inside.

Meanwhile the National Security Service had issued a statement, saying two citizens have reported that officials of the Yerevan City Hall have demanded transferring certain amounts of money to the account of Yerevan Foundation for being granted construction permit, in addition to the legally required payments.

The NSS says the initial investigation revealed that come of the illegally demanded money was in turn embezzled.

A criminal case has been initiated on misconduct.

The national security service said it raided the offices of the Yerevan Foundation. The offices are located inside the building of the Yerevan City Hall.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan