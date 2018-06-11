Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting is not planned at FIFA World Cup grand opening, says spox
YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. A meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is not planned within the framework of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s upcoming visit to Russia, the PM’s spokesperson Armen Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS.
“I can say from the agenda that the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected. Nikol Pashinyan will attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. A meeting with Ilham Aliyev is not planned,” he said.
Earlier it was reported that the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be where for the first time the new Armenian leader and Azerbaijan’s president will meet, as both have confirmed participation in the ceremony.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
