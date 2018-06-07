Armenia attaches importance to status and security of Artsakh people – foreign minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side attaches importance to the status and security of the Artsakh people in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on June 7, reports Armenpress.

He said during the meeting with FM Lavrov they discussed a number of issues of international and regional agenda. “A special attention was paid on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We highly appreciate Russia’s contribution with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at settling the conflict exclusively through peaceful means. We are ready to continue the joint efforts directed for the progress of the negotiation process. At this stage we work on the continuation of the negotiation process”, the FM said, adding that the Armenian side attaches importance to the status and security of the people of Artsakh. “The negotiations are directed for solving these issues”, the FM said.

FM Mnatsakanyan said during the meeting with Lavrov it was stated that the Armenian side is inclined to develop the multilateral partnership.

“During the meeting I highlighted the importance Armenia attaches to the strategic partnership with Russia. We plan to continue that partnership later based on the principles that exist in the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance”, the FM said.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said the mutual ties between the two peoples have been as example of constant friendship, mutual understanding, sincere respect and mutual assistance.

“The intensity and depth in our relations really oblige to make new efforts to ensure their continuation”, the Armenian FM said.

He added that the sides plan to further deepen and expand the close cooperation in all spheres, including within the CSTO and the EAEU. “These plans have already been announced during the Sochi meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister and the Russian President. We are happy that the dynamics of these meetings is being maintained, we expect new meetings in the nearest future”, he said.

The minister also thanked Sergey Lavrov for the warm reception and constructive dialogue and stated: “We look forward to see you in Yerevan”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan