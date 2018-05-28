Lebanese MPs of Armenian origin meet with Hariri – claiming 2 ministerial portfolios

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent Prime Minister of Lebanon and candidate of Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with 3 Armenian MPs of Lebanese parliament Hakob Pakradouni, Alexander Matosyan and Hakob Terzian, ARMENPRESS reports National News Agency of Lebanon informs.

MP Hagop Pakradouni said on behalf of the Armenian parliamentary bloc that their bloc demands the formation of a government of 32 ministers, in which the Armenian community will have two ministers.

Five ethnic Armenians were elected MPs of the parliament of Lebanon on May 6.

“Hakob Bagratuni, Hakob Terzyan and Alexander Matosyan from the ARF (Dashnaktsutyun), Jean Taluzyan from the Lebanese Forces party and Pola Yakubyan nominated by the civilian movement circles, have been elected lawmakers of the Lebanese parliament”, editor-in-chief of Lebanon’s Aztag Daily Shahan Gantaharian told ARMENPRESS.

The candidates nominated by the Ramgavar (Armenian Democratic Liberty Party) and the Hunchakian party have not been elected.

There are 128 seats in the Lebanese parliament: the Armenian community has 6 seats.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan