Israeli parliament to discuss Armenian Genocide recognition resolution on May 30

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide will be put for final discussions at the parliament of Israel on May 30, member of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem Noyem Nalbandian told ARMENPRESS.

He informed that on May 23 some discussions over the resolution were held at the Knesset, and it was decided to put the resolution for final discussion on May 30.

Noyem Nalbandian hoped that on May 30 the Knesset will finally recognize the Armenian Genocide, underlining that the discussions on May 23 mainly went on in a positive atmosphere.

“During today’s discussions the speaker of the Israeli parliament announced that it’s a shame that Israel delays this issue. We believe that on May 30 a decision recognizing the Armenian genocide will be finally made”, he said.

During the May 23 discussions the representatives of the Armenian community announced that they have nothing to do with the relations between Turkey and Israel, emphasizing that if the issue will be put to a vote, it should be adopted irrespective of the relations between Turkey and Israel.

In the background of tense relations between Turkey and Israel, the issue of adopting an Armenian Genocide recognition bill has again appeared in the Knesset agenda. MPs Itzik Shmuly and Amir Ohan said that they will submit a bill recognizing the massacre of nearly 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan