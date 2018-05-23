Armenia holds no negotiations with Iran over gas purchase at the moment

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia holds no negotiations with Iran at the moment over purchasing gas for public consumption, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural resources of Armenia Artur Grigoryan told the reporters at the National Assembly. “We do not hold such negotiations at the moment, because it’s a very complicated process and we have to fully understand the situation to be able to make the right decisions”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister as saying.

At the same time Artur Grigoryan noted that of course there are possible options which should be discussed.

He added that at the moment they are in the process of negotiations with the Iranian side for preserving the current level of electricity-gas exchange deal and to further improve the conditions.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan