Visits of Armenia’s President, Prime Minister to Georgia expected in late May

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will depart for Georgia on May 25-26 to participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of Georgia’s independence.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also depart for Georgia on an official visit from May 30 to 31, Tigran Balayan – foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters at a press briefing on May 22, Armenpress reports.

Armenia and Georgia have established diplomatic relations on July 17, 1992. The Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi started its activities since July 1993. Armenia’s Consulate General was established in Batumi in April 2008.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan