Armenia’s ex-president Ter-Petrosyan meets Russia’s ex-co chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan (in office 1991 – 1998) had a meeting on May 16 with Russian diplomat Vladimir Kazimirov at the latter’s request, the Armenian National Congress office told ARMENPRESS. The party did not specify where the meeting was held.

Ter-Petrosyan is the founding chairman of the Armenian National Congress party.

Kazimirov served as Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from in mid 90s.

From 1992 to 1996 he was designated Ambassador-at-Large and Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution process and head of the Russian mediation mission.

Issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other related regional policy issues have been discussed at the meeting. Armenian National Congress co-chair Levon Zurabyan was also in attendance of the meeting.

