Situation calm in Jerusalem: Armenian community lives with its normal life

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The situation is calm in Jerusalem, the Armenian community lives with its normal life, Hovnan Baghdasaryan – Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, told ARMENPRESS.

“The events are taking place in Gaza, it is quite far from Jerusalem, especially from the Armenian district. At this moment I can state that we are living with our daily life in the Armenian district, the situation is calm, we have no problems. We are implementing our weekly plans. Of course, we are concerned over that violence”, Hovnan Baghdasaryan said.

As for the possible impact of these developments on the Armenian community, Hovnan Baghdasaryan said the impact can be on the overall society, rather than on the Armenian community separately.

“These events may affect the Armenian traders, the business in general which is logical since the Armenian traders are part of the overall society”, he said.

He couldn’t say for sure what developments the Gaza clashes will lead to. According to him, it depends on how the Israeli police will control these events.

“What is happening now is only in Gaza, although some clashes also occurred at the east coast. But it’s difficult to say what these developments will lead to, whether the Israeli armed forces will be able to control them or not. At the moment the situation is still under control. Of course, both the international community and the local people are concerned over this violence, victims”, he said.

Expert on Arabic studies Armen Petrosyan also gave a comment on this matter, but again couldn’t say for sure what developments will take place in the Israeli-Palestinian relations.

“In any case, I think the tension will gradually decrease since the region is in complex and problematic situation, almost in all conflicts tension is noticed. It seems the states supporting the Palestinians are engaged in their own issues and cannot provide more comprehensive support”, Armen Petrosyan added.

According to him, it’s very important that the ongoing developments over the current issue return to a political stage, but the current developments do not give any positive grounds for that.

“The fact that the events in Jerusalem are quite calm gives hope, and the Israeli law enforcement agencies can completely protect the security of Jerusalem apart from the occasional incidents in the Muslim holy sites”, the expert on Arabic studies added.

According to Armen Petrosyan, the international community must strictly demand the Israeli authorities to follow the norms of international humanitarian law in their actions against Palestinians. He said Armenia, as a subject of international law, must also somehow raise its voice on this matter.

More than six dozen people have been killed in the clashes between the Israeli troops and Palestinians in Gaza. The clashes launched after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem. Israel announced that its army has protected the country’s borders.

