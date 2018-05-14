Igor Dodon invites Pashinyan to visit Moldova

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Moldova Igor Dodon commented on the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan which took place in the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session. ARMENPRESS reports Dodon posted a note on his Facebook page.

During the meeting the Moldovan President reaffirmed his participation in Francophonie summit in October in Yerevan, also invited the Armenian PM to Moldova.

“I got acquainted with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session, underlined the dynamically developing bilateral relations, particularly the first ever visit of the President of Moldova to Armenia in November 2017.

Mr. Pashinyan confirmed the intention of the Armenian delegation to support the granting Moldova with an observer status in the EAEU. He also talked about the friendly relations between our peoples and the significant contribution of Armenians to Moldova’s history and cultural life. At the end of the conversation I confirmed my participation in the Francophonie summit that will take place in October. In addition, I invited Nikol Pashinyan to visit Moldova”, Igor Dodon wrote.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan