PM Kvirikashvili invites Armenian counterpart to visit Georgia

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Armenian side, a phone call took place between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili today.

The Georgian PM congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s Premier, the Armenian embassy in Georgia told ARMENPRESS.

The sides emphasized the importance of deepening the traditional friendly relations between the two countries.

The Armenian Prime Minister noted that the Armenian-Georgian relations should develop apart from geopolitical factors. PM Pashinyan said it is important for the economic cooperation to be in line with the existing special ties between the two countries.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili invited Nikol Pashinyan to visit Georgia and once again expressed readiness to develop relations with Armenia.

Speaking to Georgia’s First Channel in a May 10 exclusive interview, the Armenian PM said he has invited his Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia and expressed hope that he will get a similar invitation too.

“Georgia is a friendly country. The brotherly relations of Georgia and Armenia must develop because we are brotherly countries and partners”, Pashinyan said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan