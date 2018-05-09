It’s time for international community to make its reaction to Azerbaijan’s militaristic rhetoric more practical – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan does not hold the opinion that during the last years the international community tolerated Azerbaijan’s militaristic rhetoric, but thinks that the reaction of the international community should be more practical, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Premier said at a press conference in Artsakh.

“There have been reactions to the militaristic rhetoric of Azerbaijan at a diplomatic level and channels, and we think it’s time for international community to make its reaction to Azerbaijan’s militaristic rhetoric more practical and public”, the Armenian Premier said.

He expressed an opinion that at the moment Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations are in a deadlock and he offers a way out of the deadlock.

