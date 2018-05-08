Armenian Armed Forces fully implement their functions – PM Pashinyan receives Defense Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onnik Gasparyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan noted that by assuming the post of the Prime Minister on May 8 he considers one of his key tasks to receive full information over the external security situation. According to the newly elected PM, if any issues need operative solutions and they need the interference of the Prime Minister, it will be done without any delays.

Vigen Sargsyan briefed that the Armed Forces fully implement their functions and keep control of the situation on the front line with a great sense of responsibility, ensuring the defense of the country and keeping the borders impregnable.

During the meeting the interlocutors touched upon a number of issues related to the defense sphere, including the process of events conducted in the sidelines of modernization program of the Armed Forces.

