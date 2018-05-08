Artsakh’s President attends solemn event devoted to Triple Holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan was present at a solemn event on May 8 devoted to the Victory Holiday, the 26th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi held in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Artsakh President’s Office, at the beginning of the event Artsakh Republic defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan delivered a report. Thereafter a festive concert devoted to the May 9 Triple Holiday was held at the palace.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Republic National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Arayik Haroutyunyan, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora partook at the event.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan