Peskov describes TV reporter Mikhail Leontyev’s announcements on Armenia as unsuccessful

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Kremlin assesses the announcements of TV reporter Mikhail Leontyev on Armenia as unsuccessful and urges not to focus on them.

“Those announcements were unsuccessful and improper and there is no need to focus on them”, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Leontyev’s announcements.

He noted that those announcements can have nothing in common with Moscow’s official position on Armenia.

“The announcements can have nothing in common with the warm, friendly and fraternal relations that historically exist in the relations of Russia and Armenia”, Peskov said.

“Rosneft” spokesman and TV reporter Mikhail Leontyev referred to the developments in Armenia on “Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda” air where he made insulting expressions about Armenia and Armenians. During the same program there were some calls to “quell the revolution in blood”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan