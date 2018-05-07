Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

5 ethnic Armenians elected MPs of Lebanese parliament - preliminary results


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Five ethnic Armenians have been elected MPs of the parliament of Lebanon, according to the preliminary results of the May 6 elections.

“Hakob Bagratuni, Hakob Terzyan and Alexander Matosyan from the ARF (Dashnaktsutyun), Jean Taluzyan from the Lebanese Forces party and Pola Yakubyan nominated by the civilian movement circles, have been elected lawmakers of the Lebanese parliament”, editor-in-chief of Lebanon’s Aztag Daily Shahan Gantaharian told ARMENPRESS.

The candidates nominated by the Ramgavar (Armenian Democratic Liberty Party) and the Hunchakian party have not been elected.

The ARF nominated 4, the Ramgavar – 3 and the Hunchakian -1 candidates for the parliamentary elections.

This year for the first time Lebanese citizens living abroad had a chance to participate in the voting.

There are 128 seats in the Lebanese parliament: the Armenian community has 6 seats.

More than 10 parties were taking part in the parliamentary elections.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




