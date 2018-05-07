Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is relatively stable, says defense minister Mnatsakanyan


STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS-ARTSAKHPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is relatively stable, Levon Mnatsakanyan – defense minister of the Artsakh Republic, told Artsakhpress, adding that the military equipment, brought by the adversary, is in their concentration zones, and the Artsakh Defense Army carefully follows their movements.

“We can assess the situation in the frontline as relatively stable. As of May 6 there have been ceasefire violations only from firearms”, the minister said.

He noted that the Armenian Armed Forces vigilantly conduct their service in the border.

In recent days the Artsakh Defense Army was regularly releasing footages on intensive accumulations of military equipment and manpower of the adversary in the border.

