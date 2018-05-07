NSS dismisses reports on chief’s ‘farewell event’

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The press center of the national security service (NSS) of Armenia is denying reports which said that the NSS chief, Georgy Kutoyan, has held a farewell event with NSS officials.

“The media report is completely false. The NSS director is appointed and dismissed by the Prime Minister”, Samson Galstyan, head of the NSS press center told ARMENPRESS in response to an inquiry to clarify a media report. The report cited anonymous sources.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan