Armenia's foreign trade turnover and state revenues have increased

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's foreign trade turnover and state revenues have recorded growth in the first 4 months of 2018 against the same period of 2017, ARMENPRESS reports acting PM of Armenia Karen Karapetyan posted an infographic on his Facebook page, showing the economic results.

During the first 4 months of 2018, 418.5 billion AMD tax income was entered, against 363.5 billion AMD of the same period of 2017. Import in the first 4 months of 2018 amounted to 1 billion and 333.6 million USD against 930.5 million USD of 2017. Export amounted to 765 million USD in January-April 2018 against 588.2 million USD of the same period of 2017.

