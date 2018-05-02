No quorum prompts cancellation of parliament sitting

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The May 2 session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian parliament was cancelled due to absence of quorum, reports Armenpress.

Speaker of the parliament Ara Babloyan said the session is considered cancelled as the quorum was not ensured.

As of 14:00, 33 lawmakers were registered, but the quorum requires presence of 53 MPs.

The session also didn’t launch in the morning since as of 10:00 there were 29 MPs registered. The Speaker announced that according to the parliament’s Rules of Procedure, the registration continues until there is a quorum, but no more than 4 hours.

Vahe Enfiajyan, secretary of the Tsarukyan faction, said their faction announces a political boycott and will not participate in these four-day sitting works.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan