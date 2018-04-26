Karen Karapetyan, Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The interlocutors spoke about the domestic situation in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia informs.

It was underlined that the settlement of the crisis situation in Armenia must take place exclusively in the legal framework, in the framework of the Constitution and the legitimate parliamentary elections of 2017. In this context the importance of the election of the Prime Minister by the National Assembly of Armenia was emphasized.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan