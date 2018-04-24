US seeks “honest and true recognition of events” – American Ambassador on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The people and the government of the United States do not forget that 1,5 million Armenians who fell victim in the Ottoman Empire, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters during a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on April 24.

“I am here today on behalf of the American people, to pay tribute to those people who lost their lives during one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century. The government and the people of the United States do not forget the 1,5 million Armenians who fell victims to massacres in the Ottoman Empire,” the US Ambassador said.

He said the US also remembers those who helped the victims and contributed to building the future of Armenia. The US Ambassador also mentioned the Armenians who found refuge in the United States and had their contribution and achievements in America.

Addressing the US recognition issue of the Armenian Genocide, the Ambassador said they strive and make efforts for “honest and true recognition of events”.

“This true recognition could bring reconciliation for all parties,” he said.

