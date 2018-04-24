Acting minister Aramyan hopes for constructive discussions, says they are important for economy’s development

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Any inner-political tension affects the economy, acting Finance Minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan told reporters, commenting on the ongoing domestic political situation in the country, Armenpress reports. He said usually foreign investors, participants of the financial world in case of realizing a danger are trying to show caution. “Domestic stability is important for the effective management of the country’s economy”, the official noted.

Asked whether after these events activeness in terms of investments is possible, the official said the developments will show. “Investors usually have a conservative behavior, they follow what is happening in the country’s economy, what reforms are being carried out. Let’s state that we did the first step during the past 1.5 year: leading international ranking organizations gave a positive ranking to our country’s economy and government. And we recorded that we have positive developments which was the first step to transfer a positive signal to investors. Investors are more confident when there is no tension”, the acting minister said, expressing hope that tension will ease in Armenia from now on and constructive discussions will be held.

Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister. Before this for over 10 days street rallies and protests were being held in Yerevan led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan. During this period the country’s economy has also suffered: Armenia’s dollar bonds recorded the lowest rate during the past 10 months.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan