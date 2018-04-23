Nikol Pashinyan - Karen Karapetyan negotiations to be held on April 25

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan announced during the April 23 rally at the Republican Square that the political agenda proposed by them remains in place.

“There was not a single issue on our agenda, but a range of issues”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

According to him, on April 25 at 11:00 he will start negotiations with the acting PM Karen Karapetyan at “Armenia Marriott” hotel.

Nikol Pashinyan said that a temporary Cabinet will be formed during the upcoming week, after which extraordinary parliamentary elections will be held as soon as possible.

Pashinyan also emphasized that the page of hatred is closed in Armenia. “The atmosphere of hatred and vendetta must be ruled out in the domestic life of Armenia and I want to address those who think that this revolution is hostile for them”, he said, urging all the entrepreneurs not to think about leaving Armenia, because no actions against them will be taken.

Pashinyan particularly thanked the authorities of Artsakh for their total restraint, neutrality and did not submit to provocations.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan