Edward Nalbandian receives parliamentary delegation of Finland

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received the parliamentary delegation of Finland headed by Armenia-Finland parliamentary friendship group Juho Eerola on April 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, greeting the guests, Minister Nalbandian highlighted parliamentary diplomacy as an important format for developing interstate partnership and highly praised the friendly relations between Armenia and Finland.

Thanking for the reception, Juho Eerola noted that the parliamentary friendship group headed by him will continue making efforts for further developing bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

The sides exchanged views on Armenia-EU relations in the context of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

At the request of the Finnish parliamentarian, Edward Nalbandian presented the domestic developments in Armenia.

Speaking about Nagorno Karabakh Edward Nalbandian drew the attention of the interlocutor on the measures of Azerbaijan promoting escalation, particularly on the mobilizations of manpower and heavy equipment on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

