Another 4 ministers re-appointed

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed orders on re-appointing Artsvik Minasyan as Minister of Nature Protection, Vahan Martirosyan as Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies, Levon Mkrtchyan as Minister of Education and Science, and Hrachya Rostomyan as Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan