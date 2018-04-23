Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Another 4 ministers re-appointed


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed orders on re-appointing Artsvik Minasyan as Minister of Nature Protection, Vahan Martirosyan as Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies, Levon Mkrtchyan as Minister of Education and Science, and Hrachya Rostomyan as Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration