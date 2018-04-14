MP Pashinyan, crowd of supporters hold opposition protest in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. After marching in the streets of Yerevan, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his followers held another rally in the Place de France of the Armenian capital.

The rally is part of the lawmaker’s My Walk initiative, a walking tour which Pashinyan began earlier from Gyumri city. When the MP arrived to Yerevan, he organized a rally in the Freedom Square, followed by a sit-in at the Square of France in downtown.

In the beginning of the rally, Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan told his supporters that the Unified Communist Party has joined their movement.

Pashinyan also mentioned that they have already released two reports on the expenditures of the rally, and a third report will be released soon.

“All expenses of this rally without exception have been donated by citizens of Armenia – both inside Armenia and beyond its borders. The donations ranged from 100 drams up to 300,000 drams. I would like for all of us to applaud our countrymen,” Pashinyan announced.

He also talked about the results of their rally throughout the day, when the crowd breached into the Public Radio headquarters.

“This is peaceful civil disobedience, we do not offend anyone, we do not use violence upon anyone, we do not harm anyone,” he said, adding that after vacating the Public Radio building they blocked the Circus intersection in Yerevan, and apologized to drivers for causing inconvenience.

Pashinyan told his followers that they will hold two more rallies on April 15, at 14:00 and 18:30.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia tasked the Police Department to launch a motion on the incident involving opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, when a crowd of protesters breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia, demanding airtime.

