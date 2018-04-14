President Armen Sarkissian congratulates academician Yuri Hovhannisyan on 85th birthday

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Yuri Hovhannisyan on the 85th birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Hovhannisyan,

I sincerely congratulate you on your 85th birthday.

Your contribution to development of experimental nuclear physics is invaluable. By your direct participation several elements of the Mendeleev table were discovered, and your name found its permanent place in the table among the last elements known to us. Your scientific merit deserves humbleness and fills the hearts of Armenians with pride.

I once again congratulate you on your jubilee, wish you good health, strength and energy to continue your activity”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan