Azerbaijani forces fire automatic grenade launcher at Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. During the period from April 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime more than 300 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing nearly 3300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

In addition, the Azerbaijani forces also fired automatic grenade launcher (3 grenades) at the northern section of the line of contact.

The Defense Army forces continue strictly fulfilling their military tasks and take countermeasures in case of strict necessity.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan