US, UK and France launch strikes on Syria: No casualties reported


YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The United States, Great Britain and France launch a joint operation against Syria opening strikes on that country, TASS reports.

The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

No casualties were reported on the Syrian side, the Syrian army said in a statement.

“The loss caused by strikes on the Syrian territory is only limited by material damages”, the statement said.

The Russian defense ministry said 12 missiles were fired at the Al-Dumayr Airport in the countryside of Damascus.

It is reported that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad went to work in Damascus after missiles struck multiple regime positions overnight.

Denmark supported the operations of its partners.

The Turkish foreign ministry said they are satisfied with the operations of the US and its allies.

The Czech Republic, New Zealand also expressed their support for these operations.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




