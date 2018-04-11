Government to grant distinguished young people deferment from military service

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. A draft decision on granting deferment from military service to distinguished young people will be adopted in one of the upcoming Cabinet meetings. The draft will also include the criteria for deferment, acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said at parliamentary Q&As in response to a question from opposition MP Gevorg Gorgisyan.

“The bill will be adopted in the form of a government decision in one of the upcoming sessions. The criteria of the bill can be considered as a basis”, he said.

Sargsyan said the ministry is actively working for forming a scientific company within the armed forces for conscripts who can serve their knowledge and skills for the solution of military tasks.

