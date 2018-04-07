Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh holds press briefing in Paris

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Ghulyan, Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh, held a press briefing on April 6 with French news media in Paris.

At the press briefing, which was held on the sidelines of a working visit to Paris, the Speaker talked about the situation in South Caucasus, namely in the context of existing security issues as a result of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

Speaker Ghulyan also presented detailed to the French reporters about foreign relations and decentralized cooperation between Artsakh and France.

The Speaker answered questions from the French news media, relating to prospects of settlement of the conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, the economy of Artsakh, the youth of the country and relations with Armenia.

