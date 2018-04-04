Aronian ends in a draw with former woman’s chess world champion - Grenke Chess

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Armenian chess Levon Aronian again ended the match at Baden-Baden in a draw.

ARMENPRESS reports Aronian was playing with former woman’s chess world champion Hou Yifan with white pieces. The match ended in the 39th move.

After the 4th round Aronian has 2.5 points and shares the 4th and 5th places with world champion Magnus Carlsen.

GRENKE Chess Classic kicked off on March 31 and will finish on April 9. Aronian was the winner of the tournament last year.

