Aronian ends in a draw with former woman’s chess world champion - Grenke Chess
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Armenian chess Levon Aronian again ended the match at Baden-Baden in a draw.
ARMENPRESS reports Aronian was playing with former woman’s chess world champion Hou Yifan with white pieces. The match ended in the 39th move.
After the 4th round Aronian has 2.5 points and shares the 4th and 5th places with world champion Magnus Carlsen.
GRENKE Chess Classic kicked off on March 31 and will finish on April 9. Aronian was the winner of the tournament last year.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
- 21:22 Aronian ends in a draw with former woman’s chess world champion - Grenke Chess
- 19:58 EEC Board, MIR TV sign MoU
- 18:48 Burger King Yerevan alcohol license was expired at the time of beer dispenser CO2 explosion – City Hall official
- 18:25 Friendship Declaration signed between Martuni city of Artsakh and Bourg-de-Péage city of France
- 18:09 Armenian FM awards outgoing Russian Ambassador with Medal of Honor
- 18:02 Amended version of draft document “Armenia Development Strategy 2030” discussed at President
- 17:57 Armenia to increase electricity export to Iran
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-04-18
- 17:28 Asian Stocks - 04-04-18
- 17:11 Masrik 1 project tender winner plans to enhance 55MW capacity
- 16:48 Burger King’s alcohol license was pending approval for renewal at the time of explosion in Yerevan - investigation
- 16:34 Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month
- 16:06 New shopping mall fire kills 1 staff, injures 6 firefighters in Russia
- 16:00 Pope Francis to bless Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican gardens
- 15:32 PM Karapetyan, Microsoft official discuss Armenia’s digital agenda
- 15:21 Russian on Yulia Skripal's plane from Moscow under investigation over nerve agent attack
- 15:19 Armenia’s Central Bank gets Best Regional Banknote of the Year award for Noah’s Ark
- 14:59 Azerbaijani electoral commission refuses to release income, property declarations of presidential candidates
- 14:42 Google Maps now available in Armenian language
- 14:38 7 cops injured while tackling Georgian thugs in Dresden, Germany
- 14:21 Armenian President to pay official visit to Holy See, working visit to Italy
- 14:18 Yerevan to host European Fencing Championship
- 13:44 Souvenirs depicting Armenian kings and queens to hit market mid April: Prime Minister himself behind the idea
- 13:38 YouTube HQ shooter ID’d as Azerbaijani blogger
- 13:34 Yerevan’s Zangak included in Top 5 Asian publishing homes at Bologna book fair
- 13:32 Deputy minister considers tariff proposed for construction of Masrik-1 solar power plant unprecedented
- 13:24 Food safety service shuts down hazardous bakery in Hrazdan
- 13:09 6-year-old Meri Hakobyan wins Georgia Dance Olympiad
- 12:26 ‘Love is the guide’ - Paulo Coelho gives signed copy of The Alchemist to Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 12:22 ‘April Winter’ – Snow covers blossomed trees, green parks in Armenian towns
- 12:10 Sub-zero land surface temperature forecast overnight in several regions
- 11:59 President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets Kazakh-Armenian community representatives in Astana
- 11:58 Trump honors Martin Luther King on 50th anniversary of assassination
- 11:30 French Bourg-de-Péage, Artsakh’s Martuni sign declaration of friendship
- 11:10 Masrik 1 Solar Power Plant project opens promising phase towards secure, independent energy system – PM Karapetyan
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 3738 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 3101 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
13:49, 03.30.2018
Viewed 2392 times Armenian-made GALAXY military-grade radar covers all airborne objects in entire region
12:26, 03.28.2018
Viewed 2386 times Estonian citizen barred from entering Baku in airport because of Armenian ethnicity
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2041 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance