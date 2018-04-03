Heavy smoke in Moscow Burger King prompts evacuation of 6000

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated as heavy smoke filled in the Burger King fast food shop in Moscow’s Afimall trade center, TASS reported.

A source told TASS that firefighters are currently on-site inspecting the area to avoid possible fires.

“The situation is calm”, he said.

TASS reported that no fire has been detected and the smoke was caused by food preparation process.

Russian authorities are on high alert and have been carrying out inspections throughout crowded public areas after the Kemerovo shopping mall disaster.

It is noteworthy that just one day ago, on April 2, an explosion rocked the Burger King restaurant in downtown Yerevan, which authorities said was caused by a faulty CO2 cylinder. No one was killed in the incident, but 8 people were hospitalized with various degree injuries.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan