Armenian manufacturer boasts cutting-edge multifunctional combat UAVs and loitering munitions

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. HREESH – (meaning Monster in Armenian) is an Armenian-developed unmanned combat aerial vehicle (aka kamikaze drone) with a capability of striking concealed targets in a range of up to 20 km.

The loitering munition, manufactured by Pro MAQ, has been presented at the ArmHitTec 2018 International Armament and Defense Technology Exhibition in Yerevan.

Pro MAQ also displayed another production – the BEEB multifunctional combat UAV and the T1 artillery guiding UAV.

Vahan Vardanyan, project coordinator of Pro MAQ, told ARMENPRESS that the weapons have been successfully tested in all weather conditions. “HREESH is a combat suicide unmanned aerial vehicle designed for striking targets in the range of 20km. It enables to strike concealed targets,” Vardanyan said.

Vardanyan said BEEB 3200 is a multifunctional device which can be used for both reconnaissance operations and attacks. “A separable section is added which stores the bombs. BEEB 3000 is also a recon UAV with up to 5 hours of flight time and 50 km range,” he said.

BEEB 1800 is also a recon/assault UAV similar to HREESH, with a mounted warhead and self-guiding ability.

Speaking about T1 laser designator, Vardanyan said the device provides coordinates for artillery strikes.

Pro MAQ also displayed communication devices which are virtually impossible to be jammed – as proven by tests.

Asked about the commercial advantaged of their products, Vardanyan said their devices are more affordable.

According to him the defense ministry of Armenia is interested in the products.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan