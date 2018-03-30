‘Very influential and emotional place’ – Minister of state of French foreign ministry visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The French delegation led by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne - minister of state attached to the minister for Europe and foreign affairs, paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, Armenpress reports.

The French official laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the materials about the Genocide.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne also left a note in the Museum’s Honorary Guest Book: “This remarkable work of remembrance strengthening deserves admiration. We need such work related to history. France and the French people are linked with this history of the Armenian people, people who paid with blood. Based on the strong lessons of the history let’s together write the new history of our friendship between Armenia and France”, he wrote.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne told reporters that the Armenian Genocide Memorial is a very influential, emotional place where the trace of history and tragedy is felt. “Such memorials are very important so that each generation will know what happened in 1915. France remembered and enshrined it by law, but the events show that the work on this path never ends. The President of the Republic touched upon the issue of the denial of the Genocide during the annual dinner of the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France and stated that it’s necessary to work on a proposal according to which an Armenian Genocide remembrance day will be marked on the Republic’s calendar”, the French minister of state said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan