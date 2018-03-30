Azerbaijani citizen gunned down in Ukraine
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. A citizen of Azerbaijan has been shot dead Thursday outside a restaurant in Kharkov, Ukraine, APA reported.
Ukrainian law enforcement said a group of restaurant patrons exited the venue when they were approached by unidentified individuals who opened gunfire. “1 Azerbaijani citizen was killed in the shooting, and 1 Georgian citizen was wounded”, local police said.
An investigation has been launched into the shooting.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
