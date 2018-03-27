I have one goal in my life – to serve my nation playing chess, says Levon Aronian

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian chess team and the winner of FIDE World Cup 2017 Levon Aronian thinks that the Candidates’ Tournament had a bad start for him.

“The Candidates’ Tournament had a bad start for me and then, in the midway, I could not change the course. Unfortunately, one cannot leave the tournament when there is no more motivation. That’s why the last matches were of no importance. The match with Kramnik impacted the rest of the tournament. It’s more difficult when you fail with white pieces in the beginning. I have one goal in my life – to serve my nation playing chess”, Aronian told ARMENPRESS in Berlin.

Aronian had 6 defeats, 1 victory and 7 draws in this Candidates’ Tournament. He ranked the last.

Varvara Hayrapetyan, Germany

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan