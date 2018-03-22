Armenia works with EU separate states on visa liberalization

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia works with the separate member states of the European Union on visa liberalization, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, Armenpress reports.

He said the implementation of separate provisions of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which will be possible when Armenia ratifies it, will further facilitate the talks on visa liberalization.

“I cannot mention exact dates, it is linked with different factors, different readmission agreements since we all understand that the EU is concerned over the issues of illegal migrants”, the deputy minister noted.

At the same time, the deputy FM stated that the visa liberalization is a constant process and it’s not so that they are waiting for a concrete moment to launch that process. “Here there is a problem of working with separate countries. This is the case when this jurisdiction is not authorized to the EU, each state can hinder. In this sense it’s important to work with all of them”, he said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan