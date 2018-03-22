Armenian-American Trade and Investments Council convenes session in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian-American Trade and Investments Council took place March 19 in the US Trade Representative office in Washington D.C.

Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Robert Harutyunyan was among the Armenian delegation.

Since the establishment of the council in 2015, this was the second meeting of the parties, the foreign ministry said.

The Armenian delegation was led by deputy minister of economic development and investments Hovhannes Azizyan. The delegation included other government officials also.

Assistant United States Trade Representative Daniel Mullaney was leading the American delegation. Officials from the Department of State, Department of Interior, Labor and Trade, the Customs and Border Patrol, Food and Medication Safety Service and USAID were in attendance.

A round-table discussion was also held with representatives of private companies.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh hosted the Armenian delegation on March 20. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Brian McFeeters and Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Grigor Hovhannisyan were in attendance. Both sides stated that a mutual willingness to expand the current levels of trade and investments exists.

The sides also discussed IT, renewable energy, winemaking and other cooperation directions.

