Armenia develops tourism offering unique experiences as birthplace of wine

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is taking actions in several direction for transforming several regions into winemaking centers and attracting new tourism flows, as the country is being positioned on the world tourism map as the birthplace of wine.

A development program for local producers is underway in Vayots Dzor province, which is widely known for the Areni grape variety. As a result, locals will present their own wine to tourists in a more presentable way.

Zaruhi Muradyan, director of the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS they have designed the project with assistance from GIZ, and is being implemented by the Union of Young Winemakers.

“Beneficiaries are provided with consultation ranging from cultivation up to bottling”, she said.

Organizers want to show local home producers that cultivation of grapes is profitable and it is possible to transform into a small and medium business. The program will be completed in 2019.

The next phase plans to transform five businesses – chosen by international structures – to guest-homes, in order to enable tourists to enjoy the entire process of winemaking.

“In addition to being a very interesting region, it is also a transit route to Artsakh and Tatev, and since the road is long, tourists will have the opportunity for accommodation and rest”, she said.

The same program is expected to be implemented in Tavush province.

